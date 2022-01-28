UBS lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] closed the trading session at $21.08 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.02, while the highest price level was $21.69. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Realtor.com® December Rental Report: Rental Market Wraps Up 2021 with Price Growth That’s 5.3 Times Faster than in 2020.

The national median rental price reached $1,781 per month in December, bringing 2021 annual rent growth to an average of 10.1% versus 1.9% in 2020.

New data shows national rents grew five times faster in 2021 than in 2020, on average, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. In December, rents notched the sixth straight month of double-digit yearly increases nationwide and surged in the majority of large metros, led by Miami, Tampa, Fla. and Orlando with gains of more than 34% each.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.51 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 2738264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $31.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.05, while it was recorded at 21.51 for the last single week of trading, and 23.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.43 and a Gross Margin at +41.10. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.50. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 19.40%.

There are presently around $8,035 million, or 99.00% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,512,733, which is approximately 1.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,720,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.95 million in NWSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $709.82 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 24,043,301 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 28,711,348 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 323,414,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,169,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,869 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,759,637 shares during the same period.