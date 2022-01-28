Textron Inc. [TXT] Stock trading around $66.65 per share: What’s Next?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] loss -7.11% on the last trading session, reaching $66.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Textron Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results; Announces 2022 Financial Outlook.

Fourth Quarter EPS from continuing operations of $0.93; Adjusted EPS of $0.94.

Aviation backlog $4.1 billion at year-end, up $655 million in the quarter and $2.5 billion full year.

Textron Inc. represents 223.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.03 billion with the latest information. TXT stock price has been found in the range of $65.97 to $71.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, TXT reached a trading volume of 3242508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $49 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $72, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TXT stock. On April 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXT shares from 41 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TXT stock

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, TXT shares dropped by -13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.69, while it was recorded at 70.63 for the last single week of trading, and 70.73 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.55. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.79. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $9,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 25.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Textron Inc. [TXT]

There are presently around $13,537 million, or 86.70% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,863,082, which is approximately -1.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,712,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -3.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 9,251,232 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 12,787,026 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 166,629,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,668,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,590 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 369,669 shares during the same period.