Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $38

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -4.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.00. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Sealy Introduces Eco-Friendly and Responsibly-Sourced Sealy Naturals Collection.

America’s Most Trusted Mattress Brand* Now Also Delivers Better Sleep, Naturally.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that Sealy® — America’s most-trusted* and #1 best-selling mattress brand** — is introducing Sealy® Naturals™, a new eco-friendly mattress collection made with responsibly-sourced materials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3194917 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $7.25 billion, with 195.80 million shares outstanding and 187.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 3194917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $55.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.95 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.28, while it was recorded at 38.84 for the last single week of trading, and 42.68 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 338.17. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 33.20%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $6,983 million, or 97.70% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,149,667, which is approximately 9.01% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,588,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.26 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $618.15 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 0.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 18,953,681 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 21,325,174 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 140,108,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,387,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,708,962 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,930,811 shares during the same period.