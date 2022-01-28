Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Stock trading around $10.51 per share: What’s Next?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -4.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.51. The company report on January 21, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company’s preferred stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4459353 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $2.33 billion, with 217.71 million shares outstanding and 215.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 4459353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.95 and a Gross Margin at -70.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.08.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now -7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.82. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of -$10,118,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,341 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,949,755, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,900,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.07 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $150.68 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 27,017,174 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 21,405,393 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 165,132,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,555,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,439,350 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,639 shares during the same period.