RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.52 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $305 Million, $1.04 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.61 Per Diluted Share.

Fourth-Quarter Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $306 Million, $1.05 Per Diluted Share; Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP “Core Earnings” Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $1.2 Billion, $3.67 Per Diluted Share.

SLM Corporation represents 299.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.43 billion with the latest information. SLM stock price has been found in the range of $16.81 to $17.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 3252449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $24.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.14. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.48. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $550,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,839 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,874,336, which is approximately -3.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,557,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.55 million in SLM stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $289.55 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -17.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 16,780,838 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 27,598,512 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 238,265,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,644,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,657,557 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,806 shares during the same period.