RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] – find out why.

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] slipped around -1.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.52 at the close of the session, down -4.53%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock is now -13.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $22.54 and lowest of $21.4721 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.62, which means current price is +0.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3446854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $38.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PAAS shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.41. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.34, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.67. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $22,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $2,146 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,926,026, which is approximately -4.226% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,408,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.46 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $91.67 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -11.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 7,773,186 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 6,364,700 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 81,049,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,186,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,862,904 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 420,365 shares during the same period.