Planet Labs PBC [PL] is -12.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.27%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that 44 SuperDove Satellites Successfully Launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the successful launch of its 4x Flock, consisting of 44 SuperDove satellites, into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company has established contact with all of the SuperDove satellites, many within two minutes of the final deployment, upholding Planet’s record of successfully connecting with 100% of all Planet satellites launched.

These 44 satellites will join Planet’s existing fleet of roughly 200 satellites in orbit. Planet has now launched 127 satellites across eight launches with SpaceX, and over 500 satellites total since the company’s founding 10 years ago. This marks Planet’s first launch with SpaceX under their new multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement signed in 2021.

The one-year Planet Labs PBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.28. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 241.54 million shares outstanding and 183.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, PL stock reached a trading volume of 3485758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 21.80% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,420,802, which is approximately -0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,206,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.13 million in PL stocks shares; and ARENA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC- CA, currently with $8.94 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 277.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 14,321,307 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,922,584 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,378,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,622,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,746,221 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,830,567 shares during the same period.