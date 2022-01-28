Piper Sandler slashes price target on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] – find out why.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $254.21 during the day while it closed the day at $249.85. The company report on January 20, 2022 that McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

McDonald’s Corporation stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCD stock has inclined by 5.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.34% and lost -6.80% year-on date.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $185.63 billion, with 747.10 million shares outstanding and 746.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 3699335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $281.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $275 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $271 to $314, while Tigress Financial kept a Buy rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 66.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MCD stock trade performance evaluation

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.10, while it was recorded at 252.37 for the last single week of trading, and 243.37 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.60. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.92. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $23,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 21.61%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124,940 million, or 69.20% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,417,539, which is approximately 1.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,623,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.98 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,238 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 19,987,952 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 17,423,739 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 462,648,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,060,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,224,852 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,328,916 shares during the same period.