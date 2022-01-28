Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Stock trading around $111.60 per share: What’s Next?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] slipped around -1.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $111.60 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Paychex Pre-Check Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award.

Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group for its Paychex Pre-Check technology solution, which gives employees the opportunity to confirm paycheck accuracy before payday and introduces more automation into the payroll cycle for employers.

Paychex Pre-Check provides employees the opportunity to preview their paycheck with a self-review of the gross-to-net paystub on a device of their choice to confirm its accuracy before payday. This solution was designed to increase payroll processing accuracy, reduce errors, and expenses associated with payroll corrections, and offer a streamlined feedback loop between employers and employees through Paychex Flex®, the company’s SaaS-based HR software solution.

Paychex Inc. stock is now -18.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAYX Stock saw the intraday high of $115.06 and lowest of $110.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 138.96, which means current price is +0.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 2661033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $132.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $121 to $125, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PAYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 94.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PAYX stock performed recently?

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, PAYX shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.56 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.57, while it was recorded at 116.54 for the last single week of trading, and 114.05 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 12.37%.

Insider trade positions for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

There are presently around $28,889 million, or 72.10% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,409,923, which is approximately 0.99% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,866,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.68 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

586 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 13,830,849 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 11,124,655 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 229,420,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,375,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,833,954 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 428,300 shares during the same period.