Ouster Inc. [OUST] moved down -2.92: Why It’s Important

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] closed the trading session at $2.99 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.92, while the highest price level was $3.1417. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Ouster and Serve Robotics Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement to Support Expansion of Autonomous Delivery Fleets.

Ouster to supply thousands of digital lidar sensors to Serve Robotics through 2025 to enable the safe and efficient navigation of sidewalk delivery robots.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.50 percent and weekly performance of -17.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, OUST reached to a volume of 3254245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

OUST stock trade performance evaluation

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.86. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -43.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.21 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ouster Inc. [OUST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109 million, or 27.40% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,074,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.95 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.27 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 4,362,534 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,771,133 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 27,349,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,483,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,330,790 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,649,827 shares during the same period.