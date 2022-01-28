Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA] is -0.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OCA] closed the trading session at $9.91 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.90, while the highest price level was $9.94. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Kin Insurance, Inc. and Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement.

Kin Insurance, Inc. (“Kin”), a leading direct-to-consumer homeowners insurance technology company, and Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OCA) (“Omnichannel”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Business Combination Agreement”), effective immediately.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The parties have decided to terminate the Business Combination Agreement as a result of current unfavorable market conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 191.35K shares, OCA reached to a volume of 5161300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

OCA stock trade performance evaluation

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, OCA shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [OCA]: Insider Ownership positions

31 institutional holders increased their position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OCA] by around 5,164,696 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,128,529 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 12,792,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,085,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,149 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 134,550 shares during the same period.