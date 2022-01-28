NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $42

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.96 at the close of the session, down -1.94%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year in-line with the Company’s previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2022.

NRG Energy Inc. stock is now -9.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRG Stock saw the intraday high of $40.38 and lowest of $38.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.10, which means current price is +2.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 3030707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $45 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NRG stock performed recently?

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.52, while it was recorded at 39.48 for the last single week of trading, and 39.52 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.69.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 538.04. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 533.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $124,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $9,427 million, or 98.20% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,014,478, which is approximately 0.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,173,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $880.96 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $654.9 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 15.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 16,552,418 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 19,037,292 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 201,696,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,285,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,144 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,202 shares during the same period.