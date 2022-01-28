New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Is Currently 6.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] price surged by 6.18 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 10, 2021 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company reported net loss from continuing operations of $8,000 for three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $82,000 for the similar period in 2020.

A sum of 3963311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 136.55K shares. New Concept Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.58 until finishing in the latest session at $2.75.

Guru’s Opinion on New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GBR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, GBR shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Concept Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.70 and a Current Ratio set at 45.70.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 209,621, which is approximately 0.537% of the company’s market cap and around 29.29% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 34,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in GBR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60000.0 in GBR stock with ownership of nearly -45.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 76,170 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 134,641 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 139,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,554 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 90,813 shares during the same period.