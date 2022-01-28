Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] – find out why.

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] loss -7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $39.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2021 that Futu Acquired Australian Subsidiary That Holds Australian Financial Services License.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it had successfully acquired an Australian-based subsidiary, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd. Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd holds an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). The AFSL is a license granted and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The Company expects to use this license to provide online brokerage and other financial services in Australia. By leveraging its differentiated products and services, the Company is confident to tap into the huge market opportunity in Australia.

Futu Holdings Limited represents 153.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.30 billion with the latest information. FUTU stock price has been found in the range of $39.28 to $44.1428.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 4434390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $100.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 156 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.62.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.96. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.08, while it was recorded at 44.08 for the last single week of trading, and 97.08 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

There are presently around $1,340 million, or 41.60% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,358,100, which is approximately 10.338% of the company’s market cap and around 8.75% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,189,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.71 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $94.46 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 8,453,556 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 13,280,382 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 11,955,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,689,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,851 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,014,563 shares during the same period.