MGM Resorts International [MGM] Revenue clocked in at $8.12 billion, down -7.13% YTD: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] loss -0.71% or -0.3 points to close at $41.68 with a heavy trading volume of 5553084 shares.

It opened the trading session at $42.60, the shares rose to $43.45 and dropped to $41.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGM points out that the company has recorded 8.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 5553084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $54.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MGM stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 10 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 88.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.11, while it was recorded at 41.61 for the last single week of trading, and 42.48 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $12,715 million, or 67.10% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,687,325, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,276,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.07 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 36.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 22,710,672 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 24,212,923 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 258,136,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,059,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,634,062 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,512,070 shares during the same period.