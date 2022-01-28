Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] fell -15.25% so far this year. What now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] slipped around -6.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $147.31 at the close of the session, down -4.34%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Marsh McLennan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Results.

Full-Year Revenue Growth of 15%; Underlying Revenue Growth of 10%.

Full-Year GAAP Operating Income Rises 41%; Adjusted Operating Income Increases 18%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock is now -15.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMC Stock saw the intraday high of $151.11 and lowest of $146.955 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.12, which means current price is +0.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 4679664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $180.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $194, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, MMC shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.17 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.66, while it was recorded at 154.59 for the last single week of trading, and 152.66 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.15. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $26,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 11.70%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $69,184 million, or 91.30% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,987,790, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,150,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.31 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -18.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 23,742,997 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 24,303,293 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 401,199,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,246,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,797,185 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,098 shares during the same period.