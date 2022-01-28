Market cap of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] reaches 438.42M – now what?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.43%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that VBI Vaccines to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Investor Conference.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that David E. Anderson, Ph.D, VBI’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present an overview of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer immunotherapeutic for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), at B. Riley’s Oncology Investor Conference. During his presentation, Dr. Anderson will highlight data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study of VBI-1901 in recurrent GBM patients.

Over the last 12 months, VBIV stock dropped by -48.57%. The one-year VBI Vaccines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.88. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $438.42 million, with 256.36 million shares outstanding and 203.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, VBIV stock reached a trading volume of 4575273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 626.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -29.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3914, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9876 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $181 million, or 47.60% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,806,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.75 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.76 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 3,965,924 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,880,654 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 100,931,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,777,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,423,046 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 936,902 shares during the same period.