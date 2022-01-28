Market cap of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] reaches 17.29B – now what?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a high on 01/27/22, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.95. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Carlyle to Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta.

Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products.

Involta owns and operates 12 data center facilities and an in-house 12,000+ fiber-mile network. These assets, paired with strategic infrastructure services, provide mission-critical IT solutions to businesses across the United States. Carlyle’s capital, resources, and expertise will help expand Involta’s operations, which today are located primarily in the Midwest as well as the Pacific Northwest and Southwestern U.S., helping grow its capabilities for both new and existing customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2668696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $17.29 billion, with 355.95 million shares outstanding and 225.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2668696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $68.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 47.53 for the last single week of trading, and 49.03 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +65.11. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.25. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $190,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 30.06%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $7,865 million, or 49.00% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,318,159, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,319,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $851.86 million in CG stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $798.05 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -5.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

237 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 37,021,528 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,025,599 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 124,082,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,129,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,555 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,479 shares during the same period.