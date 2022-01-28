Market cap of Teradyne Inc. [TER] reaches 18.40B – now what?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] slipped around -32.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $111.24 at the close of the session, down -22.41%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Universal Robots Reports Record Annual Revenue of over $300M.

Universal Robots, the Danish producer of collaborative robots, has reported record annual revenue of USD 311M, 41% up on 2020 and 23% up on pre-pandemic results in 2019.

Teradyne Inc. stock is now -31.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TER Stock saw the intraday high of $112.40 and lowest of $102.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 168.91, which means current price is +8.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 16804393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $165.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TER stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TER shares from 175 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 9.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 22.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.54. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.92 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.11, while it was recorded at 136.75 for the last single week of trading, and 132.06 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.25 and a Gross Margin at +56.71. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.12.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 39.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.38. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $142,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 16.76%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $22,649 million, or 98.90% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,168,394, which is approximately -1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,344,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in TER stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $980.45 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -2.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 14,880,061 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 13,628,968 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 129,468,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,977,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,713,443 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,855 shares during the same period.