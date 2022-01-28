Market cap of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] reaches 72.02B – now what?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] loss -4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $228.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that HCA Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance.

Company Increases Capital Spending, Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program and Increases Quarterly Dividend.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

HCA Healthcare Inc. represents 318.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.02 billion with the latest information. HCA stock price has been found in the range of $220.50 to $232.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 3131753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $291.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 8.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for HCA stock

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.17, while it was recorded at 237.90 for the last single week of trading, and 234.58 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.09. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.28.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,779.02. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,676.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $13,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 16.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $50,517 million, or 69.50% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,386,036, which is approximately -2.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,986,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.86 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

413 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 10,074,690 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 19,947,698 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 180,464,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,486,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,723,417 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 286,981 shares during the same period.