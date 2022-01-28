Market cap of Dynatrace Inc. [DT] reaches 14.44B – now what?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] gained 1.91% or 0.92 points to close at $49.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2742161 shares.

It opened the trading session at $48.77, the shares rose to $51.53 and dropped to $48.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DT points out that the company has recorded -23.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DT reached to a volume of 2742161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $81.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 58.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 61.64 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $12,904 million, or 97.10% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $879.09 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $698.78 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

198 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 18,891,000 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 14,640,599 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 234,856,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,388,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,619 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,811,120 shares during the same period.