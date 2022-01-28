Market cap of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] reaches 325.83M – now what?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.29%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that David Spellman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, which will take place virtually January 10-13, 2022.

An audio replay of the fireside chat will be available through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days following the conference.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -46.57%. The one-year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.48. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $325.83 million, with 173.78 million shares outstanding and 172.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 2985645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.29. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.13 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4108, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8981 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193 million, or 59.60% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 15,856,428, which is approximately 13.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,052,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.68 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.45 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 12,971,339 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 20,366,916 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 64,734,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,072,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,063 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 11,627,883 shares during the same period.