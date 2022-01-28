Market cap of ABB Ltd [ABB] reaches 73.20B – now what?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.54. The company report on January 27, 2022 that ABB Acquires Controlling Interest in InCharge Energy, Strengthening its EV Charging Solutions in the U.S..

As a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure, service and software solutions to commercial fleets, InCharge Energy will expand ABB’s smart and connected EV charging offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Transaction expected to position ABB more strongly to benefit from significant investments in U.S. EV market with focus on sustainable fleet electrification.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2863066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ABB Ltd stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for ABB stock reached $73.20 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 1.89 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 2863066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABB Ltd [ABB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $40.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 70.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ABB stock performed recently?

ABB Ltd [ABB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, ABB shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.63, while it was recorded at 35.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.30 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +30.28. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $2,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 7,627,653 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 5,421,551 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 89,439,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,489,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,642 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,236 shares during the same period.