Market Analysts see Ventas Inc. [VTR] gaining to $61. Time to buy?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.76 during the day while it closed the day at $51.04. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Ventas Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 17, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

Ventas Inc. stock has also loss -0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTR stock has declined by -7.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.42% and lost -0.16% year-on date.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $19.93 billion, with 399.18 million shares outstanding and 397.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 3053927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $60.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 96.01.

VTR stock trade performance evaluation

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 51.70 for the last single week of trading, and 54.89 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,030 million, or 96.10% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,802,841, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,917,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

298 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 32,433,965 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 18,930,677 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 319,586,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,951,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,673 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,702,077 shares during the same period.