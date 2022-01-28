Market Analysts see Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gaining to $89. Time to buy?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Cognizant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

A sum of 2614312 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $83.93 and dropped to a low of $81.30 until finishing in the latest session at $81.79.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.26. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $91.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.07, while it was recorded at 83.05 for the last single week of trading, and 76.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 13.98%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,854 million, or 93.40% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,901,916, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,502,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.43 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 32,482,713 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 29,635,536 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 412,690,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,808,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,495,166 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,912,692 shares during the same period.