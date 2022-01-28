Market Analysts see C3.ai Inc. [AI] falling to $146. Time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.60 during the day while it closed the day at $23.46. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Data Vault Holdings Expands Expertise In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data; Appoints Tony Evans of C3 AI To Advisory Board.

Data Vault Holdings Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization announced today the appointment of Tony Evans, General Manager of Financial Services for C3 AI (NYSE: AI), to its advisory board, fortifying Data Vault Holding’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, e-commerce and security. A preeminent expert in business and sales, Mr. Evans has developed and executed transformative, customer-focused strategies across industries. From artificial intelligence to cybersecurity to e-commerce, he has managed global sales and partnership development, led global banking teams, driven growth, and developed customer big data and innovation strategies. As a member of the advisory board, Mr. Evans will advise Datavault® leadership on the automation and scale of their comprehensive crypto data solution.

“In my role at C3 AI, I witness daily the power data assets and tokenomics can play in the foundation for predictive technology that influences decisions and leads to disruption of incumbent markets. Data has now become both an indicator of business intelligence and a form of capital, and we can use this information to inform business innovation. Datavault® expertly combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crypto-technology to transform data into salable business growth and revenues. I am honored to provide Datavault’s leadership with perspective on emerging trends, market impact, and consumer issues in payments, AI, and data,” says Tony Evans, General Manager of Financial Services for C3 AI.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -12.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -48.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.56% and lost -24.93% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $2.54 billion, with 103.75 million shares outstanding and 81.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 3841575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $55.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.46. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -29.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.55 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 24.93 for the last single week of trading, and 48.61 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 50.90% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,206,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.61 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $106.98 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 14,093,414 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,891,789 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 30,558,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,543,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,069,605 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,872,287 shares during the same period.