Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell -32.73% so far this year. What now?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.39%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021; Significant Progress in Advancing Spoke and Hub Network Strategy.

Mobilized to site for the Rochester Hub, with an upsized black mass processing capacity of 35,000 tonnes per annum; Equivalent to approximately 18 gigawatt (GWh) hours of lithium-ion batteries or 225,000 electric vehicles;.

Continued development of Spoke network with announcement of new location in Ohio co-located with Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution; announcement of Li-Cycle’s first European Spoke in Norway, through a joint venture;.

Over the last 12 months, LICY stock dropped by -41.74%. The one-year Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.67. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 163.18 million shares outstanding and 76.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, LICY stock reached a trading volume of 3630686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $14.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 335.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.39. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -30.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.59 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $286 million, or 34.10% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 3233.333% of the company’s market cap and around 31.39% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,411,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.01 million in LICY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.49 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 693.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 30,258,925 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,971,784 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,514,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,744,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,189,075 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,304,772 shares during the same period.