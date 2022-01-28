LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock Upgrade by Janney analyst, price target now $32

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on January 26, 2022 that LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Record Q4 Revenue and Net Income Exceed High End of Guidance and Drive Full Year Profitability.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

2022 Outlook Reflects Revenue Growth of approximately 40% and Net Income Growth of $100+ Million.

A sum of 6954464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.96M shares. LendingClub Corporation shares reached a high of $23.84 and dropped to a low of $22.10 until finishing in the latest session at $22.50.

The one-year LC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.55. The average equity rating for LC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $39.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82.

LC Stock Performance Analysis:

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 21.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LendingClub Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.43.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.55. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$182,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

LC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,801 million, or 79.60% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,626,412, which is approximately 24.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,021,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.47 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.07 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -5.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 13,763,281 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 14,309,614 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 51,978,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,051,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,975,123 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,846 shares during the same period.