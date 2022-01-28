KLA Corporation [KLAC] Revenue clocked in at $7.46 billion, down -15.88% YTD: What’s Next?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -4.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $361.80. The company report on January 27, 2022 that KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

– Total revenues were $2.35 billion, above the midpoint of the range of guidance;.

– GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $4.71 and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $5.59, each within the range of guidance;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2969280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KLA Corporation stands at 5.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for KLAC stock reached $56.36 billion, with 152.33 million shares outstanding and 151.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, KLAC reached a trading volume of 2969280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KLA Corporation [KLAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $451.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $350 to $425. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $450 to $500, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 20.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has KLAC stock performed recently?

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, KLAC shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 411.13, while it was recorded at 375.33 for the last single week of trading, and 352.35 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.13 and a Gross Margin at +59.20. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.04.

Return on Total Capital for KLAC is now 37.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.98. Additionally, KLAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] managed to generate an average of $183,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 18.82%.

Insider trade positions for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $50,612 million, or 90.00% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,705,168, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,278,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.05 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 8,895,576 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 7,421,435 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 116,662,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,979,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,240,769 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 746,237 shares during the same period.