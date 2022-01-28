Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] moved down -13.59: Why It’s Important

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] slipped around -1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.76 at the close of the session, down -13.59%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “As the largest independent cloud service provider in China, we continue to execute our growth strategies as we strive to ‘become the most trusted cloud partner for our customers, and create the digital future together’. Despite headwinds in the macro environment, we are making great strides in building and strengthening relationships with premium customers. Last quarter we engaged with Meituan as our new customer. We have seen these newly engaged premium customers continue to contribute more to our incremental public cloud revenues. We are proud to announce that Pinduoduo, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, became a new customer this quarter. We expect the new customer engagement trend continue to boost our public cloud growth. In addition, we have captured the new opportunities amid the regulation changes and started working with Shouqi, one of the emerging ride-hailing applications to empower them navigating the shifting landscape in China since July this year. Through these cooperation, we made further progress in enriching and diversifying our products and solution offerings in different sectors. And lastly, we are on track of integrating Camelot as a part of our efforts to build out our enterprise cloud services business. They currently serve over 500 premium customers and own multiple fulfillment centers, and we are now working on cross selling our services and enhancing our execution capabilities. We believe we are well positioned for long-term and healthy growth in this new era of digitalization.”.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is now -50.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KC Stock saw the intraday high of $9.165 and lowest of $7.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.67, which means current price is +1.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 6170628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $39.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $45 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

How has KC stock performed recently?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.93. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -48.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.06 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 28.07 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +5.25. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.43. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$64,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $617 million, or 31.30% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 10,934,531, which is approximately -2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 7,702,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.17 million in KC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $59.99 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 5.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 9,690,958 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,274,392 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 52,764,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,729,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,556 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,642 shares during the same period.