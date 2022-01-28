Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Revenue clocked in at $19.31 billion, down -5.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] traded at a low on 01/26/22, posting a -3.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $134.84. The company report on January 26, 2022 that KIMBERLY-CLARK ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2021 RESULTS AND 2022 OUTLOOK.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today reported year-end 2021 results and provided its 2022 outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5611871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for KMB stock reached $44.85 billion, with 336.80 million shares outstanding and 336.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 5611871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $137.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $164 to $127. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 44849.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMB stock performed recently?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.76, while it was recorded at 140.23 for the last single week of trading, and 135.22 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 39.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 793.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.92. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,326.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $51,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to -2.42%.

Insider trade positions for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

There are presently around $33,433 million, or 75.90% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,626,097, which is approximately 7.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,213,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.37 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly 4.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 667 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 25,249,305 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 18,105,664 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 204,589,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,944,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,581,218 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,189,807 shares during the same period.