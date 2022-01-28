Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently -1.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $54.83 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.61, while the highest price level was $57.22. The company report on January 17, 2022 that CompAir launches dynamic new compressors in D-Series range.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is proud to launch CompAir’s latest oil-free rotary screw compressors as part of its new D-Series range, delivering reliability, dynamic efficiency, lower operating costs, and high-quality oil-free compressed air.

The range covers air and water-cooled models from 37 to 75 kW and is available in both fixed and regulated speeds (RS) delivering ISO 8573-1:2010 Class 0 certified 100% oil-free air for the most critical applications, e.g. within the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, and electronics industries. No oil is used in the compression elements, neither for sealing or lubricating the rotors, nor for cooling the compression process directly, reducing the risk of costly downtime and contaminated products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.38 percent and weekly performance of -4.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, IR reached to a volume of 2762640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $67.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.27, while it was recorded at 56.16 for the last single week of trading, and 52.98 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 21.39%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,096 million, or 99.20% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,965,407, which is approximately -2.665% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,510,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 14.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 40,822,191 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 49,682,921 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 304,491,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,996,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,985,394 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 35,137,808 shares during the same period.