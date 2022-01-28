Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] is 10.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] closed the trading session at $3.94 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.61, while the highest price level was $4.50. The company report on January 25, 2022 that IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 Combination Produced Extended Median Survival in Genetic Pancreatic Cancer Mouse Model, Bolstering Planned 2022 IMX-110 Combination Clinical Trial Rationale.

IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic (KPC) pancreatic cancer mouse model in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system.

Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination of 2 chemotherapies and 2 immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model according to Winograd et al., 2015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, IMMX reached to a volume of 9946039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMMX stock trade performance evaluation

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMX] by around 1,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.