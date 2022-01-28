Hovde Group lifts First BanCorp. [FBP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.32 during the day while it closed the day at $14.24. The company report on January 26, 2022 that First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Net income of $73.6 million and $281.0 million, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, resulting in earnings per diluted share, of $0.35 and $1.31 for the same periods, respectively. Net income was $75.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $102.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Income before income taxes of $115.3 million and $427.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $112.7 million and $116.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2020.

First BanCorp. stock has also loss -6.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FBP stock has inclined by 2.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.02% and gained 3.34% year-on date.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $3.01 billion, with 206.72 million shares outstanding and 202.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 3099773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38.

FBP stock trade performance evaluation

First BanCorp. [FBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, FBP shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.79.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,805 million, or 97.10% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,860,795, which is approximately -2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,901,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.42 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $239.74 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -3.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 18,948,738 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 22,344,286 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 147,329,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,622,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,579,269 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,276,398 shares during the same period.