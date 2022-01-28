Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Is Currently 1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] closed the trading session at $10.52 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.40, while the highest price level was $11.10. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 AM EST.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Standard Time and 9:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.21 percent and weekly performance of -8.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 3881075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX stock trade performance evaluation

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -25.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of $22,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $487 million, or 28.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,898,122, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,198,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.21 million in HIMX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.54 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 18.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,504,931 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,281,282 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,530,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,316,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,459,540 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,973,929 shares during the same period.