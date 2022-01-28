Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell -6.67% so far this year. What now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results as part of Investor Day on February 17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Financial results will be discussed as part of the Company’s comprehensive Investor Day where an update on Vision 2025 will be provided. The investor meeting will be webcast and begins at 9 a.m. ET.

A video webcast link to the event will be provided in the earnings press release and will be available in the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. The video webcast will be archived and available for replay.

A sum of 4213577 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares reached a high of $18.875 and dropped to a low of $17.99 until finishing in the latest session at $18.20.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.75, while it was recorded at 18.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fundamentals:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 24.30%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,332 million, or 98.40% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,295,181, which is approximately 6.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,650,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.73 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $237.86 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -11.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 26,238,812 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 28,779,971 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 235,707,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,726,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,456,326 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,461,595 shares during the same period.