Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Stock trading around $8.84 per share: What’s Next?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] gained 6.76% on the last trading session, reaching $8.84 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2021 that GOGL – Q3 2021 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2021 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Golden Ocean Group Limited represents 200.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. GOGL stock price has been found in the range of $8.58 to $9.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, GOGL reached a trading volume of 3725108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62.

Trading performance analysis for GOGL stock

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, GOGL shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.99 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.65.

Return on Total Capital for GOGL is now 1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, GOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] managed to generate an average of -$3,622,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]

There are presently around $420 million, or 32.50% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 9,557,460, which is approximately 4.393% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; FOLKETRYGDFONDET, holding 7,977,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.05 million in GOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $48.5 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly 33.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 5,457,320 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,653,208 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 38,615,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,725,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 614,479 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,319,256 shares during the same period.