For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -33.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15262672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 17.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.74%.

The market cap for SPPI stock reached $109.47 million, with 159.26 million shares outstanding and 140.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 15262672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has SPPI stock performed recently?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.82. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -52.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3940, while it was recorded at 0.8977 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5013 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -102.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$973,136 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $100 million, or 58.20% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,531,435, which is approximately 1.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,136,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.21 million in SPPI stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $15.51 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly 48.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 14,776,923 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 13,327,635 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 77,116,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,220,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,106 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,507 shares during the same period.