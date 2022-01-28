For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $81.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that NEW SOUTHERN RESTAURANT AND BAR HEADLINES ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S CULINARY LINEUP ON WONDER OF THE SEAS.

The Mason Jar Joins 20-plus Dining Experiences for the New Ship’s Debut in March 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean International takes adventure tableside aboard the world’s newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas, unveiling a lineup of more than 20 dining venues headlined by the debut of The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. On board the highly anticipated ship that sets sail in March 2022, families and travelers alike also have in store an unmatched variety of flavors that range from Italian classics at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to American sports bar favorites at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, to New England-inspired dishes at Hooked Seafood.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. represents 254.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.21 billion with the latest information. RCL stock price has been found in the range of $80.39 to $83.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4181042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $96.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.21, while it was recorded at 80.06 for the last single week of trading, and 82.67 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $15,001 million, or 75.10% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 26,627,552, which is approximately 27.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 25,649,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.87 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 20,831,730 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 11,591,335 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 152,526,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,949,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,149,893 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,549,204 shares during the same period.