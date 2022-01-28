For Match Group Inc. [MTCH], Analyst sees a drop to $157. What next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] plunged by -$3.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $112.83 during the day while it closed the day at $106.50. The company report on January 12, 2022 that MATCH GROUP TO WEBCAST Q4 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 1, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group Inc. stock has also loss -10.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has declined by -32.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.82% and lost -19.47% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $30.88 billion, with 276.95 million shares outstanding and 274.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3092182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $169.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.03 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.29, while it was recorded at 112.29 for the last single week of trading, and 145.64 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,228 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,998,088, which is approximately 21.515% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,719,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.88 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -41.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

444 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 46,321,442 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 36,443,283 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 191,607,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,372,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,855,250 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,351,018 shares during the same period.