For American Well Corporation [AMWL], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.23%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Amwell to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Amwell®, (NYSE: AMWL) (the “Company”) a national telehealth leader, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 operating results on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Following distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Amwell management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s operating results and provide a general business update.

A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.amwell.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (888) 510-2008 (U.S.) or (646) 960-0306 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call will be 7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, AMWL stock dropped by -87.83%. The one-year American Well Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.33. The average equity rating for AMWL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 257.28 million shares outstanding and 152.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, AMWL stock reached a trading volume of 3618079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -29.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.94 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -26.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$276,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

There are presently around $434 million, or 48.60% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,409,817, which is approximately 12.735% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,726,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.09 million in AMWL stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $53.76 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly -0.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 11,153,993 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,693,275 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 81,215,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,062,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,434,004 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,593 shares during the same period.