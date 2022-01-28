Exane BNP Paribas lifts United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $194.83 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $193.92, while the highest price level was $201.735. The company report on January 17, 2022 that UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2021 fourth-quarter results on February 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.10 percent and weekly performance of -3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3256717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $231.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $246 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $253 to $221, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on UPS stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 224 to 241.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.52, while it was recorded at 200.37 for the last single week of trading, and 202.14 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 17.50%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 20,754,001 shares. Additionally, 873 investors decreased positions by around 19,993,153 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 460,157,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,904,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,660,853 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,432,744 shares during the same period.