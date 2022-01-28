Equity Residential [EQR] fell -4.23% so far this year. What now?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 operating results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The one-year EQR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.54. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $93.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $81, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 105.70.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.12, while it was recorded at 87.62 for the last single week of trading, and 82.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Residential Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.08 and a Gross Margin at +31.78. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.12.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.55. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $351,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 122.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

EQR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.50%.

Equity Residential [EQR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,270 million, or 93.00% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,038,761, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,577,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in EQR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.03 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 4.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 14,081,271 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 13,896,331 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 284,073,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,051,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,229 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,935 shares during the same period.