Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] moved down -2.45: Why It’s Important

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -2.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.28. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Equitable and Bestow Partner to Launch Digital Term Life Insurance Offering.

Powered by Bestow’s leading life insurance platform, Equitable’s new offering is available through the financial services company’s network of financial professionals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Life insurance technology company Bestow and Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announce a first-of-its-kind enterprise partnership and the launch of a new, entirely digital term life insurance offering called Term-in-10SM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3418563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $13.45 billion, with 411.30 million shares outstanding and 403.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3418563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.61.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 32.91 for the last single week of trading, and 32.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $12,400 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,894,037, which is approximately -12.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,722,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -6.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 18,155,707 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 35,004,140 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 321,562,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,722,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,195 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,341,229 shares during the same period.