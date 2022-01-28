Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $48

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -3.18% or -1.36 points to close at $41.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2738102 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Envista Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) will report financial results for its fourth quarter 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Envista’s website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call. You can access the conference call by dialing 866-831-8713 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9822 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID #8020672.

It opened the trading session at $42.97, the shares rose to $43.14 and dropped to $41.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded -2.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 2738102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $41, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.68, while it was recorded at 42.51 for the last single week of trading, and 42.40 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.24. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $2,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,579 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,724,496, which is approximately 0.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,560,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.13 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $637.14 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 20,048,252 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 18,092,457 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 139,107,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,247,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,113,279 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,611 shares during the same period.