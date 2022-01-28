Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Stock trading around $5.65 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] loss -4.72% or -0.28 points to close at $5.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2797592 shares. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (“Labrador Uranium” or “LUR”) through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, “We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.98, the shares rose to $6.14 and dropped to $5.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUUU points out that the company has recorded 3.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 2797592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 462.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -30.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $285 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,135,487, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,219,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.95 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.72 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 10,900,546 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,515,754 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 35,648,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,064,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,302,741 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 415,284 shares during the same period.