Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain 19.28% so far this year. What now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $134.06 during the day while it closed the day at $128.64. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call for February 23, 2022.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 22, 2022 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 8984419. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, through Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 8984419. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock has also gained 5.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FANG stock has inclined by 19.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.73% and gained 19.28% year-on date.

The market cap for FANG stock reached $24.08 billion, with 181.03 million shares outstanding and 180.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 2582022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $138.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice dropped their target price from $92 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FANG stock trade performance evaluation

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.02, while it was recorded at 124.09 for the last single week of trading, and 93.96 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.58.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.43. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of -$6,170,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 61.03%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,606 million, or 89.40% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,411,591, which is approximately -1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,608,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in FANG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.37 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 4.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 14,067,758 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 17,016,082 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 130,657,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,741,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,241 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,107,697 shares during the same period.