Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] Revenue clocked in at $2.96 billion, down -11.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] loss -2.02% or -1.28 points to close at $61.97 with a heavy trading volume of 2611530 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly revenues of $738.5 million, an increase of 15.0%, diluted net income per share of $0.36 and Diluted Net Income Per Share – Adjusted of $0.42.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) were $738.5 million, increasing $96.4 million, or 15.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year, with commissions and fees increasing by 15.3% and Organic Revenue(1) increasing by 9.0%. Net income was $101.7 million, increasing $4.4 million, or 4.5%, and diluted net income per share increased to $0.36, or 5.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. Diluted Net Income Per Share – Adjusted(2) increased to $0.42, or 31.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

It opened the trading session at $63.82, the shares rose to $64.15 and dropped to $61.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRO points out that the company has recorded 13.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, BRO reached to a volume of 2611530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BRO stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BRO shares from 49 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BRO stock

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.56, while it was recorded at 63.48 for the last single week of trading, and 58.52 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.58 and a Gross Margin at +94.84. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 13.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.59. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $42,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $12,879 million, or 75.00% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,000,459, which is approximately 12.383% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,435,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.14 billion in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 20,981,984 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 16,157,888 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 166,481,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,621,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,604,630 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 464,680 shares during the same period.