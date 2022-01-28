BofA Securities lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.32 during the day while it closed the day at $3.94. The company report on December 14, 2021 that INOVIO Highlights Key Updates on Phase 3 Program for VGX-3100, its DNA-based Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Cervical HSIL Caused by HPV-16 and/or HPV-18.

INOVIO completes enrollment of REVEAL2.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -5.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -42.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.56% and lost -21.04% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $867.00 million, with 210.31 million shares outstanding and 206.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 4933365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 133.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -31.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $300 million, or 38.00% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,369,653, which is approximately 1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,956,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.17 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.13 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 22.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 7,778,139 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,267,470 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 64,132,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,178,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 757,866 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 805,101 shares during the same period.