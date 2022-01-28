Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell -35.86% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] slipped around -0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.90 at the close of the session, down -9.51%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies.

Bit Digital Inc. stock is now -35.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTBT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.41 and lowest of $3.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.68, which means current price is +1.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 16064860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has BTBT stock performed recently?

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.31. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.95 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $128,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $67 million, or 25.90% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,216,310, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,215,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.44 million in BTBT stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $4.86 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 13,911,707 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,984,984 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,237,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,134,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,045,590 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,497,640 shares during the same period.